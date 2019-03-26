ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com_ - Construction at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station began in November 2017 but recently released photos shows the progress being made.
In a Facebook post Sunday, the aquarium said workers have "been busy pouring concrete and getting the acrylic panels ready to be set!"
The $187 million facility will have more than 1 million gallons of water and feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.
In addition, three new restaurants will open at St. Louis Union Station prior to the opening of the aquarium.
There still has not been an exact opening date released.
