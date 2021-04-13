ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Women’s Voices Raised for Social Justice is partnering with the St. Louis City Fire Department, St. Louis Public Library and the St. Louis County Library to make free gun locks more widely available.

The “Lock it for Love” program will make the gun locks available to the public at 30 St. Louis City fire stations and St. Louis libraries. An official announcement regarding the program will be attended by local leaders on Tuesday morning.

The partnership comes after a 4-year-old girl was accidentally shot by her 5-year-old sister in the Carr Square neighborhood Saturday night. The girl remains in critical condition Tuesday, according to officials.