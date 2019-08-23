ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) ---A brand new Nursing and Health Sciences center will be unveiled at the St. Louis Community College.
The new building will be the first one on the Forest Park campus in 20 years. There will be a dental clinic, classrooms and science and simulation labs.
College leaders tell us they built this center to keep up with a growing demand for more skilled nurses and healthcare workers. The building will allow the college to expand its health careers programs to educate about 900 students.
Classes at St. Louis Community College have already started this week but there are still some late start classes that students can still register for.
The ribbon cutting will begin at 10 a.m.
