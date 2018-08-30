ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Non-stop Southwest flights from St. Louis to Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic have just been added to Lambert International Airport.
Those new non-stop flights will be offered on Saturdays out of Lambert, pending government approval.
“The expansion of scheduled international service shows the continued strength of St. Louis as a destination and as a connecting airport for Southwest Airlines,” said St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson. “The international destinations are in addition to strengthening frequencies and schedules to several other cities on the Southwest schedule.”
KMOV reporter Chris Nagus confirms these flights have been added to the March schedule.
More international @flystl! I just looked at the March schedule for @SouthwestAir and sure enough non-stop to Montego Bay and Punta Cana has been added. It appears to be weekend service. https://t.co/9ljFAV1scv— Chris Nagus (@ChrisNagusKMOV) August 30, 2018
