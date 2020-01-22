SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Metro East family struck by tragedy is now working to help others just like them.
READ: Sweet tribute: Daughter of fallen Swansea firefighter photographed in father’s gear
The family of fallen Swansea firefighters Brett Korves, started “Brett’s First Responders,” an organization to help the families of firefighters.
Korves was on his way to his second job in April when he was hit by a car and killed. The driver of the car was fleeing a traffic stop when he hit Korves, authorities say.
“Brett’s First Responders” mission also includes helping those who want to be firefighters. To donate, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.