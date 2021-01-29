ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new neighborhood gym on the Hill is living up to its name, offering "personal space" to those looking to work out or take part in a fitness class.
Personal Space Fitness opened in December, sitting on Daggett Avenue in what was once a neighborhood grocery store.
"The building has been commercial since 1902," said co-owner Stephanie Scott. "It's nice to be able to come into the community and preserve the building, all while bringing something new."
Scott and her business partner, Kate Walton, said the idea for the gym has been a long time coming. However, the coronavirus pandemic helped give them the nudge they needed.
"We talked about it over coffee and Stephanie showed me a sketch she had in her notebook," said Walton. "We thought after months of doing virtual training and working out, come winter we wanted to be able to go somewhere."
The concept of the gym is simple. There are seven stations, all offering the same equipment within a six foot space. In doing so, people do not have to share equipment or the same space, cutting down on risks of COVID-19.
Allison Bruns had been working out at home and running outside before the weather got colder. Now, she takes classes at the gym three times a week and finds it not only safer than a large gym, but more efficient.
"The time that you save not switching locations, like moving in a circle during circuit training and not picking up someone's sweaty gross stuff or adjusting weights, it's nice," she said.
Scott and Walton said they were unsure what the reaction would be from people opening a gym amid a pandemic.
"We didn't know what traffic would be like, but all of the feedback is that people are just so happy to physically have somewhere to go," Walton said. "People who commute here that don't live in the neighborhood say they just enjoy the drive here, which is kind of funny."
Classes range from yoga, to Pilates, circuit training and more. All classes are based on reservations, allowing the owners to control the number of people signed up to ensure social distancing.
After each class is over, the women sanitize the equipment used by those in the class.
"Bigger gyms are doing great, they're doing what they need to do the best way they can do," said Scott. "But it's hard to know if you're getting everything clean. Did you miss somebody in a certain space and can you clean often enough? There are so many pieces of equipment, it would be hard to keep up."
Temperatures are taken at the door and masks are required within the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.