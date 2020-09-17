St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The new massive mural in The Grove neighborhood reads, “Consent is my love language.”
It’s a direct response to sexual assault allegations that rocked the neighborhood this summer, and meant to be a signal of support for the victims named and unnamed.
"Anyone who thinks this sign is about them, it probably is,” said Sarah Shelton, one of several women who got together to paint the mural on the side of Urban Chestnut Brewery on Manchester.
The mural was created by Girl Louie, STL Against Sexual Assault and Bartenders for Black Lives.
The idea for the mural came after several women posted allegations of sexual harassment and assault on social media in June.
Parlor and Takashima Records were two bars at the center of the sexual misconduct allegations.
At the time, owners released a statement saying, “We are fully committed to swiftly determining the legal course of action against certain partners of our businesses. Operations at Takashima Records and Parlor are halted until further notice while we rectify this situation.”
The two bars remain closed, with no clear answer on when or if they will reopen. Now just a few blocks away, a message has been made loud and clear.
“We thought how can we go beyond social media? Go beyond our screens and talk about consent, talk about sexual assault,” said Shelton. “We see it as a permanent statement within the St. Louis community to let survivors know we stand with them and having more open dialogue about consent and what does that look like?”
No criminal charges have been filed against anyone named on social media, but a lawsuit has been filed by Sean Baltzell, one of the men named in social media accusations and owner of several businesses in The Grove. An attorney for Baltzell said the litigation was brought to defend his name.
The lawsuit is requesting damages from multiple business partners and women for spreading “false information” on social media. The court documents allege those named in the lawsuit “orchestrated a social media attack campaign.”
Shelton says some survivors feel silenced. According to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, only one in four sexual assaults are reported to law enforcement. Shelton and the women behind the mural hope it will act as a reminder to believe women.
“I think this is a great way to send a message to the abusers and to the victims and the survivors,” she said.
