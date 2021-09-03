ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A new coronavirus variant designated as Mu by the World Health Organization is being monitored as a "variant of interest," but federal health officials say they don't consider it immediately dangerous.
On Tuesday, WHO designated the B.1.621 variant as a "variant of interest" because it carries mutations that could help it partially evade vaccines and treatments such as monoclonal antibodies. WHO named it Mu under its system to designate important variants using the Greek alphabet.
"This variant has a constellation of mutations that suggests that it would evade certain antibodies," Fauci said Thursday of Mu. "Not only monoclonal antibodies, but vaccine and convalescent serum-induced antibodies. But there isn't a lot of clinical data to suggest that -- it is mostly laboratory, in vitro, data.
"Not to downplay it -- we take it very seriously. But remember, even when you have variants that do diminish somewhat the efficacy of vaccines, the vaccines still are quite effective against variants of that type. Bottom line, we're paying attention to it. We take everything like that seriously. But we don't consider it an immediate threat right now," he said.
The Delta variant still accounts for more than 99% of COVID-19 cases diagnosed and sequenced in the US, Walensky said Thursday, while Mu is rare.
"We are watching it carefully," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.