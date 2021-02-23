ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- "We're just so excited that ultimately St. Louis can be ultimately represented at the IndyCar level," said World Wide Technology owner and CEO Curtis Francois.
Excitement for the future of racing in the St. Louis area was the feeling of Tuesday's press conference at World Wide Technology Raceway. Two young local racing drivers, Spike Kohlbecker from St. Louis and Evan Stamer from Glen Carbon, Illinois were given a path to IndyCar racing.
"It means a lot, the support is amazing from everyone here," said Kohlbecker. "I'm really appreciative of what everyone has done to make this happen."
Stamer, whose journey to racing started with dirt bikes, recognized that this is a unique opportunity to accomplish his racing dreams.
"I'm extremely excited, this is a lifetime opportunity for me," said Stamer. "Not a lot of guys get this opportunity and with this being a feeder series into IndyCar I can't help but be extremely excited to have the opportunity to one day race in IndyCar."
For both have been involved in racing in some way since the age of four and after years of dedication, they're gracious that World Wide Technology raceway along with KhS Global and Margay Racing launched this initiative to help them one day accomplish their goals of drinking the milk from victory lane at the Indy 500.
"That's the end goal to be in victory lane in the Indianapolis 500", said Stamer. "I can't help to be extremely excited about that."
"There's no doubt that this is the ultimate goal. These guys are sharp young men," said Francois. "They're dedicated to their craft and we really see a great path forward for them."
