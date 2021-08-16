ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A proposed development in Midtown St. Louis would bring 196 apartments and 65,000 square feet of retail space, with construction starting this Fall.
The City of St. Louis Planning Commission will review the proposal this week from Pier Property Group, which plans to start construction at South Grand and Chouteau, where Ace Rental and Sales is now. The project requires the re-zoning of the four parcel site to Type H - Area Commercial.
The multi-story building will have 196 market-rate apartment units, street-level retail space and nearly 300 parking spaces, both in a garage and street level. The project will also see Papin Street reconnected to Grand, giving the Steelcote Square district a new connection.
