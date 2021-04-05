JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- House Bill 37, introduced Monday in Jefferson City, aims to ease vaccine requirements for children in the State of Missouri. The bill, led by State Representative Suzie Pollock (R-Lebanon), would not require kids attending daycares or schools to have certain vaccinations.
The vaccines in question include polio, rubella, rubeola, mumps, tetanus, whooping cough, diphtheria, and hepatitis B. Current state law already allowa exemptions for religious and medical reasons, but Pollock said the bill is aimed at “reigning in schools and local health departments,” according to Missourinet.
If passed, approximately 120,000 students would not be required to get those vaccinations.
