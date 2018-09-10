FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Four years after the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, a non-profit organization is extending its youth services in the community.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new teen center on Thursday.
The $12.4 million facility will be located on West Florissant Ave. near Canfield Drive, a half a mile from where the unarmed teenager was shot and killed.
The three-story site will offer various services for teens including a nutrition education center, outdoor garden, an art studio, a gym and a lounge.
The center is expected to open in the fall of 2019.
