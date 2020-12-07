(KRQE) -- A New Mexico woman is facing charges after an incident at her ex-boyfriend’s home in November.
The Las Cruces Police Department posted on their Facebook page saying that Amanda Gonzales drove to her ex-boyfriend’s home in Las Cruces where he was living with his new girlfriend, and tried to run them over with her car.
Police said when Gonzales showed up at the home she began banging on all of the windows and confronted her ex. The situation got physical after Gonzales punched her ex and he later shoved her into the rocks outside.
Cellphone video shows Gonzales getting into her car. Police said instead of leaving she attempted to run her ex and his new girlfriend over and when she missed, authorities say she rammed into the house.
With a hole now in the house, officers said she backed up and tried to hit the house again, only to get stuck in the gravel landscaping outside. Las Cruces Police showed up to a crumpled front bumper, a smashed house, and inside the home, a wall in pieces.
Police said Gonzales’s ex-boyfriend was nowhere to be found. Gonzales was arrested and admitted to trying to run them over. She is now facing felony charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property.
