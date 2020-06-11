ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Bi-State Development will meet Thursday to discuss Metro security as the City of St. Louis looks to appropriate millions of tax dollars to Metro Transit.
A Bi-State security sub-committee will hold an open meeting Thursday, where committee members will review a new system-wide security assessment.
According to the assessment, Metro has made improvements in areas such as security staffing and crime prevention. The report says Metro has met its goals for police staffing, but technology and fair enforcement still need work.
A Board of Alderman committee is expected to discuss the annual appropriation for public transit Thursday. Bi-State is expected to receive more than $9 million from the transit sales tax and nearly $18 million from the transportation sales tax.
