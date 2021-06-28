UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo.(KMOV.com) - A new service is launching medical marijuana delivery in the St. Louis area.
The service is called "Doobie", and it is partnering with "Jane Dispensary" in University City, the only local dispensary offering delivery.
"Doobie" promises delivery in one hour or less. All you need is an ID proving you are 18 or older and a medical marijuana license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.