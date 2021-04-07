ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Medical marijuana users will have a new dispensary to shop from in south St. Louis County soon.
Captiva Healing will open its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday. It's in Crestwood at 9933 Watson Avenue near Interstate 44 and 270. The dispensary's menu includes flower, edibles and vapes. One of the co-owners said their shop creates a calming environment for patients.
"It's intimidating to come into a dispensary for your first time, especially if you've never been there before. What we wanted to do is put people at ease to give them a sense of vacation and calm," Brad Kempf said. "They can open up and have a dialogue about what ails them and how best we can help them."
Kempf said they plan to host community tours and Q&A sessions after the shop opens. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.