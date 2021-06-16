McDonald's breakfast generic egg mcmuffin

EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The opening of a new McDonald’s will allow some customers to score free food for one year!

McDonald’s is holding a Grand Opening at its new location on East 4th Street, which is right off Interstate 44 and Highway 109, in Eureka Thursday.

At 5 a.m. June 17, the first 50 drive-thru customers will win Big Macs for a year. Then, on Friday at 6 p.m., the first 100 customers will get free coke for a year. Finally, the first 50 drive-thru customers Saturday at 5 a.m. will receive free Egg McMuffins for a year. 

The new McDonald’s location is opening after the location at 12 Hilltop Village Center Drive closed.

