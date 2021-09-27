ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A new mask mandate in St. Louis County is now in effect, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Monday morning.

The public health order, which was signed by the acting St. Louis County Health Department director Dr. Faisal Khan, will have the same guidelines as the original mandate announced in July.

“The new mandate will effectively replace the mask requirement that went in effect on July 26 and that was challenged in court. To be consistent with the judge’s order, we’re putting in a new mask order,” Page said touching on the temporary restraining order. “The judge has given us direction that rather than extending the previous order, the proper pathway forward in the eyes of the circuit court is to issue a new order.”

The mandate states everyone 5 and older in the county must wear a mask in indoor public places and on public transportation regardless of vaccination status. People are also urged to wear masks outside if they are in a group. During the briefing, Page said Rita Heard Days, the head of the County Council, wrote a letter saying she will not oppose the new mandate and “state legislation will not restrict the executive branch from putting one into place.” County council members will meet with Dr. Khan on Oct. 5 to discuss the importance of masking during the pandemic, the county executive stated.

“Pushback against the mask is slow to progress in slowing the virus. Confusion caused by misinformation about mask and vaccines is dangerous,” he said.

Currently, there are slightly fewer COVID cases in the county than reported in late July. There are roughly 240 per day compared to 280, which is higher than the 50 per day documented in June.

For the full public health guidelines in St. Louis County, click here.