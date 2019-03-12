BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Bridgeton officials say their city will soon be home to a new manufacturing facility.
According a post on the city’s official Facebook page, the site near Lindbergh and I-70 will be home to Leonardo DRS, which supplies and supports military forces, intelligence agencies and defense contractors.
A 172,000 square-foot facility is scheduled to be completed early in 2020 and will hold the company’s business unit headquarters, housing leadership and management. The building will also have a centralized back office functionality.
The City of Bridgeton says the company has agreed to work with the Pattonville School District to further STEM education.
The facility is being built on the site of a long-vacant hotel that many residents called an eyesore.
