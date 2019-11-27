BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- It’s a move residents at a Bridgeton apartment complex hope doesn’t come with false promises.
Holly David, who lives at Bridgeport Crossings Apartments, said she was confronted by a representative who said they were with a property management company looking to take things over from T.E.H. Realty.
“Two other guys in suits are walking around telling everybody they’re the new owners,” said David.
T.E.H. Realty currently owns the property.
We previously reported David’s concerns about the sewage sitting in her basement for weeks.
This complex is one of at least a dozen in the Metro area owned by T.E.H. Realty. Residents say these properties are plagued with unlivable conditions.
Those conditions prompted a visit from Senator Josh Hawley, and a call for a federal investigation into T.E.H. Realty.
We found this new company that approached David is Houston-based, Karya Property Management.
Bridgeton city leaders said they found out about this company after a city inspector spotted Karya reps on property this week.
According to city leaders, T.E.H still owns the complex. Records from St. Louis County show T.E.H. still holds the ownership.
“It’s just awful funny that we have two guys walking around in suits telling all the tenants that the water bill got paid and the trash bill got paid and they’re the new owners now,” David said.
News 4 found the BBB has ranked Karya with an F, with complaints of unresolved maintenance issues and properties infested with insects.
News 4 messaged and called the company for a comment, they have not returned our calls.
Bridgeton leaders said they’ve also tried getting in contact with Karya and they haven’t returned their calls either.
Senator Hawley’s office tweeted this week that he spoke with HUD officials who said they would be looking into this.
