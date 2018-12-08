ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis based Jesuit province released a list of 42 Catholic priests and other ministry officials who are accused of sexual abuse. The list shows the allegations date back to 1955.
The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province, which includes Missouri and Southern Illinois, released the list on their website Friday.
The list shows that 17 of the 42 priests accused of sexual abuse by the province worked in the St. Louis area. According to the list, 12 of the 17 who worked in the St. Louis area worked at St. Louis University High School (SLUH).
The Jesuit Province says that none of these accused priests are currently serving in public ministry.
The Jesuit Province says for each name listed there has been a credible claim of sexual abuse of a minor or a vulnerable adult. They make it clear that this list does not imply that the abuse allegations are true or that the accused individual has been found guilty of a crime.
In addition to the names on the list, the Jesuits have also provided the list of all the parishes, schools or Catholic hospitals they’ve worked at, the number of accusations of sexual abuse against them and the years the alleged abuse took place.
The list does not include photos of the accused priests, however. If they are still living, the list also does not provide their current location or place of work.
After 12 priests, who had pastoral assignments at SLUH, were accused of sexual abuse and were made public through this list on Friday, SLUH President Alan Carruthers put a statement on the school’s website.
“The history of clergy abuse is an outrage. As a father, an educator, a long-time coach and Catholic, my heart bleeds for those affected by sexual abuse at SLUH and nationwide, regardless of the time or era. The pain is very much with us today, even if the abuse occurred decades ago. Many victims have suffered in silence for a long time, and they need our full support as they seek justice and healing.”
Carruthers' full statement can be read here.
SLUH has provided resources to report abuse, including calling the Missouri Department of Social Services and Child Abuse Neglect Hotline at 1-800-392-3738.
The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, is a resource for those suffering from the trauma of sexual abuse. They have not provided a statement yet following the release of this list.
The Jesuits U.S. Central and Southern Province did release a statement along with the list of accused priests.
“The list we are releasing today will no doubt surprise or shock many. This represents a sinful part of our history, one that calls the Society of Jesus to repentance and to a renewed commitment both to create a safe space in our ministries for all God’s people and to provide the openness that can become the foundation for renewed trust.”
The full statement from Jesuits U.S. and Southern Province can be read here.
