ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There’s a new effort to track down murder suspects in the St. Louis area.
Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed will introduce legislation to establish a $2 million fund to be used as cash rewards. The money will be used to pay tipsters that help lead to the arrest and capture of anyone who has committed a murder.
Those who help find criminals that have murdered a child will receive $15,000.
The money will be transferred from the city’s emergency reserves.
