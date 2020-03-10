CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has signed a bill into law banning domestic abusers from carrying firearms.
The law makes it illegal for those convicted of domestic violence or those with active orders of protection to carry concealed weapons in St. Louis County.
The new measure comes just a few weeks after a shooting in Fenton where a man shot his estranged wife in the leg and killed his father-in-law when he tried to intervene.
The law passed 4-3 with the County Council’s four women, all Democrats, supporting it, and all of the men, all Republicans, opposing it.
