BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Due to the popularity of cooking classes, the Kitchen Conservatory will open a second location after the Brentwood Board of Aldermen unanimously approved their permit.
The new location will replace the vacant bowling alley at 9001 Manchester Road that has stood empty for more than a decade.
The Kitchen Conservatory offers more than 900 different cooking classes every year including some that are fully-participatory and some that are demonstrations.
“The demand for consumer driven cooking school has exploded,” Marianne Moore, with Kitchen Conservatory, told News 4.
Currently, Kitchen Conservatory has a location in Clayton that has been open for 36 years. Moore said they picked the Brentwood location because it was a great fit and it’s centrally located.
“We need to expand,” Moore said. “We want to meet the demand of our customers.”
The Brentwood location will include three kitchens and retail space.
They don’t expect the new location to open for another year.
