ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The New Kids on the Block are returning to the Enterprise Center in 2022!
The boy band’s MixTape Tour 2022 will also feature Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue. The tour will kickoff on May 10 in Cincinnati and wrap up on July 23 in Washington, DC.
The four iconic acts will perform in St. Louis on May 14. Tickets start at $26.95 and go on sale at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8. Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
