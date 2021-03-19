Sean Lannon manhunt: Man wanted in 5 murders arrested by US Marshals in St. Louis Authorities arrested a New Jersey man wanted for questioning in a homicide in New Jersey and in the slayings of four people whose bodies were found inside a vehicle parked in a New Mexico airport garage.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The New Jersey man wanted for multiple killings who was arrested in St. Louis had his first court appearance on Friday.

Prosecutors say Sean Lannon, 47, confessed to killing as many as 16 people, according to CBS News. The South Jersey man led authorities on a nationwide manhunt and was arrested in St. Louis on March 10. He was wanted for questioning about a homicide in New Jersey.