ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Unplanned pregnancies have spiked in Missouri and The Right Time initiative is making it easier for women to get quality contraceptives.
The Right Time initiative works with health centers to provide training, technical assistance, and funding to expand access to the full range of contraceptive methods.
Seven health centers across the state are joining the initiative in its first year, with two more sets of seven to be added the following two years, leading to a peak in 2021. The goal of the project is to reduce the rate of unintended pregnancy in the state by 10 percent by 2024.
Currently, more than half (51 percent) of all pregnancies to women of all ages in Missouri are described by women themselves as unintended. Although there have been broad declines in unintended pregnancy, both nationally and in Missouri, large disparities remain.
The Right Time is focused on removing barrier quality contraceptive services, providing more women with access to the full range of contraceptive methods, and helping women find the method that works best for them.
The first seven health centers are:
- Fordland Clinic, Fordland and Kimberling City
- Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers, St. Louis
- Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri
- Contraceptive Choice Center, St. Louis
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia
- AIDS Project of the Ozarks, Springfield
- Jefferson County Health Department
For more information about The Right Time click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.