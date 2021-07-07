ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Wednesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced a new initiative aimed to get state workers vaccinated with a new variety of incentives. The program aims to encourage more direct care facility workers to get vaccinated.
“By further increasing state employee vaccination rates, we’re not just protecting our staff, we’re protecting our vulnerable residents in state facilities and our surrounding communities,” the governor said in a media release. “Getting vaccinated is truly how we protect ourselves from new variants and put this pandemic behind us.”
Employees can select from several prizes such as cash bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, airline vouchers, and home game tickets to cheer on the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, Chicago Fire FC, and St. Louis Cardinals. Winners can also choose from a lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum passes or memberships, and State Fair admissions and concert passes.
Any employee who has received at least one vaccine doses by July 12 will be entered in the drawing. All winners will be announced on July 19.
In mid-June, Pritzker debuted his ‘All In for the Win’ promotion that offered rewards to all vaccinated residents through a lottery.
