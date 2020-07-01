ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois state health officials launched a website to help residents track COVID-19 figures in their counties.
The move comes as the state shifts into phase four of reopening. The new website tool includes a warning system to highlight any counties with surges and high increase in positive tests.
The website takes each county's population into account. Health officials said the state's threshold for concern is a positivity rate of 10% or more, or new weekly cases climbing past 50 per 100,000 residents.
St. Clair County was at 64 cases per 100,000 for the week of June 14 through June 20. Clinton County was at 50 per 100,000 for the same week while Madison County was at 35 per 100,000.
Click here to learn more and look at your county's COVID-19 figures.
