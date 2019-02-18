Gas Pump
ILLINOIS (KMOV.com)-- A new bill introduced Thursday would impose a tax on each mile driven by Illinois motorists.

The bill, which was proposed by Rep. Marcus C. Evans, would create a pilot program that would charge motorists per the mile. Drivers who voluntarily participate in the program would pay a per-mile road usage charge of $0.021 per mile for metered use on state highways. 

In Sept. of 2018, then Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker alluded to supporting the per-mile driving tax

"...It's only fair if you're on a road and traveling on that road that you should pay your fair share," Pritzer said in an interview with the Daily Herald

The per-mile tax would replace the user’s 19-cent per gallon motor fuel tax.

