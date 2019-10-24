EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Currently, Illinois residents who have a nine-volt-powered smoke detector are in compliance with state law, but that will soon change.
A new law set to go into effect in January of 2023 will require all homes to have smoke detectors powered by 10-year sealed batteries.
While there's still plenty of time to switch the detectors out, fire officials are urging residents to be proactive.
"We do encourage people to go to the ten-year batteries just because they're so much better and safer for people to use," said Lieutenant Chris Dennison with the Fire Protection District.
The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance reported more than 100 fire deaths in Illinois last year.
In more than 70 percent of those cases, there was no working smoke detector in the home.
While the 10-year batteries are more expensive, fire officials say the cost pays off.
"In the long run you would be better off buying the ten-year. You can't put a price on safety and with that being said, the money you're going to spend on nine volt batteries over the years, you might as well spend money up front," Dennison said. "Get the good one that's going to last ten years and you don't have to think about it again. You have peace of mind knowing you and your family are safe."
Fire officials said modern homes burn faster than older construction, because building materials have changed to favor more synthetic materials used in newer homes.
Right now various fire departments around the state are already trying to get the word out Even though the law doesn't take effect until 2023.
When the law takes effect residents can be hit with a $100 r fine if they receive a citation and don't comply within 90 days.
If a resident has a smoke detector that is hardwired, the law does not apply.
