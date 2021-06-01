SAUGET, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Metro East residents are hoping to breathe in a breath of fresh air with the passage of a bill in Springfield banning incinerator plants from burning a very toxic chemical compound.

“We really don’t know what we’re breathing,” said resident and environmental activist Cheryl Sommer.

The Illinois General Assembly recently passed Bill 3190, prohibiting incinerator companies from burning a chemical called PFAS. The substance is often called a forever chemical, because it does not break down once in the body or the environment. It can cause health problems such as cancer, immune disorders and pregnancy complications.

“It was in Teflon, it was in fire retardants that was put on furniture, anything that’s fire retardant, it is suspect for having PFAS in it,” Sommer said.

Sommer is president of the environmental group United Congregation and has been vocal about what chemicals incinerator plants in Sauget are burning. The organization has zeroed in on the company Veolia. News 4 reported on complaints from residents on both sides of the river regarding unbearable smells coming from the Veolia plant.

Soulard residents believe strong odor is coming from Sauget plant Soulard residents say it was a smell that singed their nose hairs.

News 4 found the company burns dozens of chemicals from superfund sites, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies. Recently, the Department of Defense (DOD) listed Veolia as one of the companies authorized to burn PFAS. The DOD has contracted with incinerator companies across the county to get rid of a stockpile of firefighting foam containing the chemical. A spokesperson with Veolia says while they have been approved by the DOD to burn PFAS, they haven’t because they want to await further research on the effects burning PFAS has on the environment.

Once Governor JB Pritzker signs the bill it will go into effect immediately.