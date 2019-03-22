FENTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A new hotel is planned at the site of an old one in Fenton.
The Statford Inn along I-44 is expected to be transformed into a Quality Inn and Suites. The Planning and Zoning Commission still needs to review the proposal.
The Statford Inn closed late in 2018. News 4 learned that police had been called to the site hundreds of times over a nine month period.
The reasons range from murders to drug overdoses.
