CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A new hotel is opening its doors in Clayton Thursday.
Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton Hotel is located at the corner of Bonhomme and Bemiston, where the former Sheraton Hotel sat.
The building underwent a full transformation. The hotel has 268 rooms, 17,000 square feet of meeting space, a fitness center with panoramic views of downtown St. Louis, an open-air pool deck, bar and restaurant. General Manager Andrew Hargis told News 4 the hotel will embrace St. Louis’ culture of the arts and cuisine.
Since many people are not traveling far right now, Hargis said the hotel is offering 20% off to Missouri and Illinois residents.
“There's so many people who are just excited to experience something new, there's just not a lot of that going on right now. We're offering a Missouri and Illinois resident rate that we're actually seeing a lot of great pickup on in the first couple months after we open,” he said.
