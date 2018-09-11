NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Hyde Park resident Antoinette Boner wasn’t shy about showing News 4 her new home.
“It’s an upgrade, it’s a blessing because we had a lot of vacant lots and vacant homes, we don’t have that now because they constantly fixing up and building,” said Boner.
Her unit is one of 29 newly built homes by ND Consulting Group in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.
Residents say before the construction, dilapidated homes stood in its place.
“The roof was in the basement,” said President of ND Consulting Michele Duffe.
Over the years, Duffe says the company has been flipping and rebuilding homes to beautify the area.
“It’s a safer neighborhood,” said Duffe.
It’s more than just beauty. Duffe says the new homes have also slowed down crime trends.
“Crime has gone down,” said Duffe.
Numbers from St. Louis police show total crime is down nearly 10 percent compared to last year.
Leaders say this is just part of a growing initiative to restore the neighborhood to what it once looked like.
“There’s a new spirit coming back,” said Duffe.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
