ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nearly a year and a half after his tragic death, a section of Interstate 70 in north St. Louis City is being dedicated to Ret. Cpt. David Dorn.

The 77-year-old was shot and killed by looters outside Lee's Pawn and Jewelry Shop in North City on June 2, 2020. According to his widow, Ann Dorn, the retired police captain left home around 2 a.m. to respond to an alarm at his friend's pawn shop.

"Normally it was just weather or a rodent that set it off," she said.

Second man charged in connection with death of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, 3 others charged with burglary A man has been charged with the murder of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn five days after a handful of looters broke into a pawn shop in north St. Louis City and ended the night with a tragic loss to the St. Louis community.

Instead, she said, he encountered a group of people looting the shop. Amid his conversation with several people, another man, later identified as Stephan Cannon, 24, came up to Dorn and shot him.

His death marked a tragic end to a long day of protests, looting and unrest in the city.

"The moral compass is gone," Ann Dorn said. "People just don't understand when you kill somebody it's final. If someone is willing to take an officer's life, they're willing to take anybody's life, if they're not scared of an officer, they're not scared to take anybody's life so that's a very dangerous person in our community."

In late October, two highway memorial signs were installed along a portion of I-70 in North City, deeming it "David Dorn Memorial Highway."

The westbound sign is located at the Shreve Avenue exit, while another sign sits eastbound immediately following the Kingshighway exit.

"For more than 50% of his career, Dave was in the fourth and sixth district protecting these neighborhoods," Ann Dorn said. "This is the sixth district, so it's like he's at home."

Ann Dorn said she was excited and honored to see the signs go up and said her late husband would be humbled.

A year after Cpt. David Dorn's death, friends and loved ones gather to honor his memory Wednesday, his family, friends and colleagues gathered at the World's Fair Pavilion in Forest Park to honor his memory. His widow, Ann Dorn, said support from family has helped her through the hardest year of her life.

"The sign is just a little something to keep his legacy alive and it just means so much to me and the family," she said.

Life following her husband's death has been filled with ups and downs. While she admits she still has a lot of grieving to do, some good things have come out of the tragedy, she said.

"I've met people I would have never met otherwise and I've been able to live his legacy by advocating for better treatment and conditions of officers," she said. "I call it my little puzzle pieces ... just trying to figure out how everything and everyone fits together in my life."

Cannon, who remains jailed without bond, will have additional court appearances in the coming months. It's something Ann Dorn said she's mentally preparing for.

"I don't really give him much thought," she said. "There are some things I haven't dealt with, that will come out in court, and I'm sure that'll bring up some very strong emotions."

Until then, she said she'll continue to lean on friends and family - without her life partner of 30 years.

"We had plans for retirement and were excited about it," she said. "But God has another path and plan for me and I know Dave will be right there with me."