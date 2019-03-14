ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There is a new movement in St. Louis to promote civic pride.
The organization bills itself “STL Made,” and wants to promote the good things happening in the St. Louis region.
"Really it’s about shining a light on all great people that are moving region forward in all sorts of ways through business or philanthropy, and charity or through culture as we enjoy here as St. Louisans," said the group’s founder Lee Broughton.
The group’s website is theSTL.com. It supports and promotes stories of success that are happening around the area.
The group wants to hear from anyone who feels St. Louis has inspired or supported them to do something meaningful.
