New Francis Howell school cost worries parents

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Construction of the new Francis Howell North High School is ongoing as frustrations continue to grow.
The estimated price of the newest high school in the Francis Howell School District has nearly doubled, a year and a half after voters approved the largest bond issue in Missouri history.
The cost has nearly doubled from the projected $86 million. Voters approved Prop S last summer to help pay for infrastructure needs in the district. Now parents are worried the new school will use up too much money and they want to know why the district wasn't more transparent about the huge price jump.
The Francis Howell school board could decide the future of the new school Thursday tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.