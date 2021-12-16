You have permission to edit this article.
New Francis Howell school cost worries parents

The cost of the construction of the new school has nearly doubled from the projected amount

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Construction of the new Francis Howell North High School is ongoing as frustrations continue to grow.

The cost has nearly doubled from the projected $86 million. Voters approved Prop S last summer to help pay for infrastructure needs in the district. Now parents are worried the new school will use up too much money and they want to know why the district wasn't more transparent about the huge price jump.

The Francis Howell school board could decide the future of the new school Thursday tonight.

