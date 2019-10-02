ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Blues and Levy's culinary team have crafted a championship-worthy menu to kick off the new hockey season.
Fans can continue to look for the STL Kitchen, where new Farmtruk favorites, alongside St. Louis' best restaurants, Byrd & Barrel, Hi-Pointe, Lion's Choice, Kohn's Kosher, Sugarfire will be offered in the venue.
The Enterprise Center culinary team, led by new Executive Chef Daniel Driol, has crafted new recipes and STL takes on classic arena fare.
1 of 8
STL Kitchen
Melted Gruyere, Fontina and sharp white cheddar, and slow-cooked shallots and leeks on pressed sourdough with pub chips. Located at Portal 6.
