EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A new center has opened up in the Metro East to support fathers and their children.
Fathers and Families Support Center opened its first Illinois office Thursday in East St. Louis.
The nationally recognized program is aimed at helping fathers because their involvement is critical in their child’s development.
The center teaches parenting and other skills and helps with employment so dads can meet their financial obligations.
So far this year, 120 participants have graduated from the program impacting more than 250 children.
The new center opened up at 505 S. 8th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.