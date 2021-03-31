ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new facility in south St. Louis is joining the fight against domestic violence. Harrison's Referral Services opened its doors for the first time Wednesday on Chippewa Street, providing a number of services including helping women and children get places in domestic violence shelters.
"I'm just so excited that we are a part of fighting sexual assault and domestic violence here in St. Louis," said founder and CEO Lizzie Harrison. "There are so many other domestic violence organizations out here but we're the new kid on the block."
If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can head to https://harrisonsreferralservices.com/ or for more resources on how domestic violence victims can get help in the St. Louis area, click here or here. Those in the Metro East can click here. The YWCA of Greater St. Louis also has classes on how to spot domestic violence, for more on that, click here.
we have resources --
Linked in this story on the kmov news app.
The app is free in your phone's app store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.