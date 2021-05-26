ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New Era pulled a line of “Local Market” hats which feature personalized things for each city.
The Cardinals hat featured patches of the Gateway Arch, a map of Missouri and toasted ravioli. The area code “314” is stitched on the front, but Cardinals fans were quick to point out a portion of the Metro East cheers on the birds. The Metro East area code “618” was featured on the Cubs hat instead!
There was a similar controversy with the Kansas City Royals hat, which featured four area codes on the front, but omitted the area code of where the team plays! In fact, no Missouri area codes were displayed on the Royals hat.
New Era hasn’t commented on the hats, but they have been pulled from their website.
