SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The windows and door are still boarded up at Steve and Mimi Haag's home in the Tower Grove Heights neighborhood following a 12-hour standoff two weeks ago.
During the standoff, the suspect, who police have identified as Thomas Kinworthy, allegedly shot and killed St. Louis City officer Tamarris Bohannon. The couple's home was also badly damaged during the standoff.
“Virtually every window was shattered in the house so the backyard, the front yard," said Patrick Weber, President-Elect for the Tower Grove Height's Neighborhood Association.
The Haags told News 4 they were home when the man showed up at their door with a gun. The couple managed to escape out their back door.
"It really struck home. It's about two blocks away from me here and myself and all of my neighbors. We all heard everything that was going on and it was a scary and intense situation," said Weber.
Weber said people across the St. Louis area reached out wanting to help the Haags.
Their home needs windows and doors repaired from the bullet holes. Their home also needs deep cleaning to get rid of the residual tear gas police used trying to get Kinworthy to come out.
"They have a long road to recovery. They're committed to the neighborhood and committed to staying," said Weber.
The neighborhood association planned to have an in-person fundraiser on Saturday, but have decided to cancel it due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, they're raising money online. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the couple.
"We're a close-knit neighborhood and we all feel a sense of obligation to help the family," said Weber.
The link to help the Haags will be available on the neighborhood association's website for the next couple weeks.
