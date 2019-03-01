ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- In efforts to fight human trafficking and bring awareness in Missouri, posters will be prominently displayed in several public buildings starting today.
Last year, officials approved House Bill 1246 requiring informational posters about combating human trafficking to be visibly place in public buildings. The posters, which were created by the Missouri Department of Public Safety, will feature national and state hotline numbers for victims.
The poster must be displayed near the bathrooms or entrances at the following places:
- Hotels, motels, or other establishments that have been cited as a public nuisance for prostitution.
- Strip clubs or other sexually oriented businesses.
- Airports.
- Train stations that serve passengers.
- Emergency rooms within general acute care hospitals.
- Urgent care centers.
- Privately operated job recruitment centers.
- Businesses or establishments that offer massage or body work services for compensation.
- Women's health centers.
- Bus stations.
- Privately owned and operated facilities that provide food, fuel, shower or other sanitary facilities, and overnight parking.
Business owners can get a written warning if they don't have the poster up and they will be breaking the law if they have further violations.
For more information about human trafficking, click here or call a 24/7 toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
