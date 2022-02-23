New Edition, Jodeci among R&B legends to tour in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some of R&B's iconic singers will headline a tour that will stop in St. Louis on March 11.
New Edition, Charlie Wilson and Jodeci will hit the stage to perform hits after hits during their Culture Tour at the Enterprise Center.
And it is indeed for the culture.
It has been more than five years since Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivens, Ralph Tresvant and Johnny Gill have toured together.
If you can't make it, here is the full list of tour dates:
- 2/16 Columbus, GA Civic Center
- 2/18 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- 2/19 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC
- 2/20 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- 2/24 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- 2/25 Norfolk, VA Chartway Arena (without Charlie Wilson)
- 2/26 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
- 2/27 Baltimore, MD Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena (without Charlie Wilson)
- 3/2 Boston, MA TD Garden
- 3/4 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- 3/5 Chicago, IL United Center
- 3/6 Detroit, MI Little Caesar Arena
- 3/11 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- 3/12 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center (without Charlie Wilson) 3/13 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
- 3/18 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
- 3/19 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra
- 3/20 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena
- 3/24 Dallas/Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
- 3/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- 3/26 Bossier City/Shreveport, LA Brookshire Grocery Arena
- 3/27 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
- 3/31 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
- 4/1 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- 4/2 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
- 4/3 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- 4/6 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Arena
- 4/7 Tampa, FL Amelie Arena
- 4/8 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
- 4/10 Miami, FL FTX Arena
