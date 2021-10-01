ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – There is a new Director of the Department of Human Services for the City of St. Louis.
Mayor Tishaura O. Jones appointed Yusef Scoggin to the position, her administration announced Friday. Scoggin comes from the St. Louis County Department of Human Services, where he worked since 2017.
“Yusef’s experience working with our region’s most vulnerable populations will be a strong asset to St. Louis,” said Mayor Jones. “His expertise will be valuable at a critical time as we move forward with hiring more social workers to support our public health and safety efforts, expedite rental assistance, and implement more than $48 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to strengthen and expand DHS programs.”
Scoggin will begin his new position within the city on Oct. 20.
