ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s a development north St. Louis residents fear will not come to completion.
Construction is at a standstill in the St. Louis Park Place Neighborhood near 20th Street and Montgomery. Developers with Net Zero were hoping to build 250 energy efficient homes. The homes sit blocks away from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s new headquarters.
“You have those three homes sitting over there on Montgomery, no traffic, it’s visually an eyesore, it’s heartbreaking,” said Brian Krueger.
News 4 reached out to the developer with Net Zero when the others may be built, but no calls were returned.
On Tuesday, the developer with Net Zero told the St. Louis Business Journal, the homes are too expensive for the area because of the materials used to build the solar-powered homes.
Because of this, Net Zero says the homes are $100,000 over budget. Homes in this neighborhood are being sold for as low as $12,000 and as high as $160,000.
News 4 found another hurdle has been with what Net Zero is calling a dispute with the St. Louis City Carpenter’s Regional Council. The council has loaned more than $1 million for the project.
The union says they’re no longer loaning Net Zero any money after they defaulted on their loan. Net Zero told the Business Journal they can’t develop more homes without commitment from investors.
The St. Louis City Carpenter’s Regional Council sent the following statement:
“We are committed to pursuing additional development projects in North St. Louis and look forward to investing in future residential and commercial projects in the area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.