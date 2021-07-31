PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A $6.5 million development in Pagedale opened Saturday afternoon bringing new restaurants, boutiques, event space, and home healthcare to north St. Louis County.
The developers, Beyond Housing, says they worked with the community to see what was needed.
"The way we come to the work at Beyond Housing is a methodology called 'ask, align, act.' Ask the folks who live here, 'This is your home what do you want to see?' For this, folks said, 'There is no place to sit down and eat in our community,' which is true other than fast food restaurants. For the clothing boutique. [they said] 'We have no place to shop.' The fitness center, 'We want to be healthy.' The training facility, 'We want our young folks to be successful," Chris Krehmeyer, President and CEO of Beyond Housing said.
There are seven local, minority owned small businesses in the new space at the corner of Ferguson Ave. and Page Ave. Krehmeyer said fostering small business success is a key part of Beyond Housing’s comprehensive model for creating transformational change.
"Locally we make it more with love, we are more healthy with the portions and more focused on the customers," said local business owner Brittany Wayne.
Wayne owns Healthy Habits Smoothies and Girlfriend's Closet, two of the seven new businesses. The new development is named Carter Commons in honor of the late mayor, Mary Carter.
"Mayor Mary Carter, long time mayor of Pagedale, our partner, our friend, I worked with her for almost 30 years," Krehmeyer said. "She passed away last year, she was on the beginning side of this. So, there was not a more dedicated public servant. She loved her community and would do anything to make it better. So, we thought it would be fitting to name this building in her honor because quite frankly, we wouldn't be here without her."
