ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New detours at Lambert Airport Terminal 1 began Thursday morning, marking the start of the second phase of a roadway improvement project.
Early Thursday morning, Lambert reopened the south lanes of Terminal 1 Arrivals Drive and shut down the north lanes. The change affects passengers and visitors needing to connect to ground transportation.
On and off airport shuttles have returned to their original location on the center island. To get there, passengers will have to go through Exit 14 or Exit 16 and take the elevators to the green level of the parking garage. Passengers can then use the pedestrian walkways from the garage to the center island for pickup from car rental or parking shuttles.
Passenger pickup will remain on the yellow level of the Terminal 1 parking garage during phase two of the project. Drivers picking up passengers will still have a 15-minute grace period in the Terminal 1 parking garage. Hotel and motel shuttles, employee shuttles, rideshare app (Uber and Lyft) and charter bus pickup locations will all remain at ticketing level Exit 6.
Airport officials say the second phase of the arrivals drive project will take up to 12 weeks. You can learn more about the project here.
