BRANSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Monday, new developments in the investigation into the deadly duck boat ride that sank last summer suggest boats should never have been on the water to begin with.

Federal and local investigators are still working to determine exactly what went wrong at Table Rock Lake the day 17 people died when a duck boat sank in choppy waters when a storm hit the area.

The new information centers around the question of how high the waves were on the lake at the time of the accident.

Now, according to Coast Guard records obtained by the Kansas City Star, the boat should not have been on the water during that storm.

Boat operators had earlier been given permission to change to less-powerful discharge pumps on the boats.

The Coast Guard granted that permission, but only on the condition that the boats not operate any time waves were over two feet high.

Waves on Table Rock were recorded at almost four feet the evening of the deadly accident.

Cell phone video taken at the time of the accident shows just how choppy the water was.

The duck boat operators, Ripley Entertainment, have always maintained that the storm popped up quickly, almost out of nowhere. But the National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning more than 20 minutes before the boat left shore.

That warning specifically named Table Rock Lake.

A spokesperson for Ripley says the water on Table Rock appeared calm when the boats entered the water.

“As the NTSB report confirmed, “the water appeared calm” on Table Rock Lake when our boats entered the water on July 19, 2018. As the report also found, only five minutes later, extreme weather with increased winds appeared,” the statement read. “Our employees complied with the Coast Guard’s guidance regarding operation of the boats, based on water and weather conditions when the boats entered the lake.”

They also said the Coast Guard regularly inspected the duck boats, and the pumps were approved as meeting safety requirements before any boat was allowed on the water.